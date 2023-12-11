Washington caught two of three targets for 27 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-27 loss to Cleveland.

The 21-year-old secured the second touchdown of his career with a 19-yard reception in the fourth quarter, but he otherwise wasn't significantly involved in the passing game on a day when Trevor Lawrence attempted 50 passes. Washington played 47 of 76 offensive snaps as Jacksonville's No. 3 wideout and should remain in that role going forward with Christian Kirk (groin) on injured reserve.