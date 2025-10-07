Washington caught two of three targets for 16 yards and one touchdown in the Jaguars' win over the Chiefs on Monday night.

With Dyami Brown (shoulder) back from injury, Washington's offensive snaps were cut in a big way. After playing 85 percent of the snaps in Week 4, Washington was in on just 26 percent of the plays Monday. He made his playing time count, however, as Washington secured a three-yard touchdown from Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter. Washington owns an 11-126-1 receiving line on 21 targets through five games.