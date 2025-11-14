Jaguars' Parker Washington: Cleared despite limited practices
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Washington didn't practice Wednesday and was limited both Thursday and Friday, but he has gained clearance to suit up Sunday. He has been targeted at least seven times in each of Jacksonville's last three games, but Washington's usage may dip if the Jaguars get Brian Thomas (ankle) back Sunday. Thomas is listed as questionable.
More News
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Finds end zone twice Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Could be busy in Thomas' absence•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Leading receiver in OT win•