default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Washington (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Washington didn't practice Wednesday and was limited both Thursday and Friday, but he has gained clearance to suit up Sunday. He has been targeted at least seven times in each of Jacksonville's last three games, but Washington's usage may dip if the Jaguars get Brian Thomas (ankle) back Sunday. Thomas is listed as questionable.

More News