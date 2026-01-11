Jaguars' Parker Washington: Cleared to return to wild-card game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington passed his concussion evaluation and has been cleared to return to Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Washington headed to the locker room late in the first quarter to get checked for a concussion but looks like he'll be ready to take the field for the Jaguars' second possession of the second quarter.
