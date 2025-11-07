Jaguars' Parker Washington: Could be busy in Thomas' absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington could see additional opportunities Sunday against the Texans, as Brian Thomas (ankle) has been ruled out.
The Jaguars will be without both Thomas and Travis Hunter (knee), with the latter on injured reserve. Washington has drawn at least nine targets three times this season, including each of the past two games. He and Dyami Brown, who cleared concussion protocol Friday, are set to lead Jacksonville's receiving corps, along with Tuesday's trade acquisition Jakobi Meyers.
