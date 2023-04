The Jaguars selected Washington in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, 185th overall.

Washington had a very productive three-year career at Penn State, which began his freshman season when he recorded 36 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns. He battled injuries in his junior year, which could have played a role in his slide down the board. Washington also isn't overly athletic, but he lands in an interesting spot and could immediately serve as Jacksonville's fourth or fifth wide receiver.