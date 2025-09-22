Washington secured four of 11 targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans.

Washington paced Jacksonville's receivers in targets versus Houston while playing a season-high 71 percent of offensive snaps, and in Week 2 against the Bengals he led the team with 76 receiving yards. Part of Washington's involvement has presumably come due to the recent heavy workload of rookie Travis Hunter on defense, and No. 3 receiver Dyami Brown (shoulder) was also forced off the field early Sunday. Washington could again stare down a path to expanded opportunities Week 4 against the 49ers, which would put him on the fantasy radar as a sneaky flex option.