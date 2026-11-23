Washington secured eight of 17 targets for 103 yards in the Jaguars' 23-18 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Washington led the Jaguars across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and his day could have been even better had what appeared to be an acrobatic touchdown catch in the back of the end zone early in the fourth quarter not been ruled incomplete. Washington still made several tough grabs throughout the afternoon against a stingy Giants secondary, and he now has consecutive 100-yard efforts for the first time in 2026. Washington needs just 100 receiving yards to eclipse his career high of 847 heading into a very favorable Week 12 home matchup against the Titans approaches next Sunday.