Jaguars' Parker Washington: Exits Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington was forced out of Sunday's game against the Titans with a hip injury.
Prior to exiting the contest Washington caught one of his three targets for 26 yards. While he's sidelined, Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers, Tim Patrick and Austin Trammell are available to handle the Jaguars' WR duties.
