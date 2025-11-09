Washington caught three of seven targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-29 loss to the Texans. He added 90 yards and a TD on two punt returns.

The seven targets led the Jaguars, and while Washington wasn't particularly efficient with the volume, he was on the other end of Trevor Lawrence's only TD pass of the afternoon, a seven-yard toss in the first quarter. Washington's 73-yard punt return to the house in the second quarter was also the second of his career. The third-year wideout has seen 26 targets over the last three games while Travis Hunter (knee) and now Brian Thomas (ankle) are on the shelf, and the addition of Jakobi Meyers hasn't yet impacted Washington's volume. That could change as Meyers gets acclimated to his new offense and once Thomas is able to return, but if those things take longer than expected, Washington should be busy again in Week 11 against the Chargers.