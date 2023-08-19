Washington recorded one reception on two targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 25-7 preseason win over the Lions. He added one rush for -1 yards.

Washington was on the field to start the game and was targeted on the first pass attempt from CJ Beathard. His more impactful effort came just before halftime, when he caught a short pass to the left prior to shedding a tackle and turning upfield for a 15-yard score. Washington also handled punt returns, which could be his primary contribution to begin the regular season.