Washington caught four of 10 targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the Rams. He added 10 rushing yards on three carries.

It's the second time this season Washington saw double-digit targets, after he posted an 4-34-0 line on 11 targets in Week 3. The third-year wideout's increased role Sunday came as Brian Thomas (shoulder) missed time in the second half while the Jaguars tried to mount a comeback, but Washington's inability to capitalize on the two times this year he's seen elevated volume doesn't offer a lot of optimism for his fantasy value, even if Thomas is still sidelined after the team's Week 8 bye.