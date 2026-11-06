Washington secured two of seven targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 33-10 win over the Ravens on Thursday night. He also returned one punt for 11 yards.

Washington led the Jaguars in targets while tying for second in receptions and receiving yards on the night. The fourth-year receiver snapped a two-game touchdown drought, crossing the goal line from 50 yards out on a catch and run over the middle with under a minute remaining in the first half. Washington has eclipsed 60 receiving yards in three of the past four games heading into a Week 10 road matchup against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 15.