Washington (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Washington will now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before he needs to be moved to the 53-man roster. If he can prove himself ready to play, he can suit up as soon as Sunday against the Titans. With Jamal Agnew (shoulder) and Zay Jones (knee) statuses in question for Week 11, Washington could have a role in the offense and at least regain return duties on special teams if he is active for the matchup.