Washington caught seven of 12 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 27-24 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round Sunday. He added two rushing yards on two carries.

The third-year wideout was Trevor Lawrence's top downfield option on the afternoon, leading Jacksonville in catches, yards and targets and capping his performance with a six-yard TD grab early in the fourth quarter. Dating back to Week 16, Washington topped 100 receiving yards in three of his last four games in 2025, erupting for a 26-454-3 line on 41 targets over that stretch, and the 2023 sixth-round pick will head into next season having made a strong case to be considered the Jags' No. 1 WR.