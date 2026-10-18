Washington caught four of 11 targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Texans.

Despite leading the Jaguars in targets, Washington finished second to Jakobi Meyers in both catches and receiving yards, and he wasn't on the other end of any of Trevor Lawrence's four TDs. It's the third time in the last four games that Washington has failed to reach five grabs or 70 yards, but the fourth contest featured a 6-124-2 line from the fourth-year wideout. Washington will take a 26-416-4 line on 46 targets into a bye before facing the Colts in Week 8.