Washington suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's game against the Falcons and is questionable to return, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Washington, a rookie sixth-round pick out of Penn State, was active Sunday for the first time in his NFL career because the Jaguars are without two receivers in Zay Jones (knee) and Jamal Agnew (quad). The 21-year-old didn't draw a target and returned one punt for five yards before exiting with the injury. Christian Kirk is expected to handle punt-return duties if Washington is unable to check back into the contest.