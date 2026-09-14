Washington secured five of six targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 34-10 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also returned one punt for minus-5 yards.

Washington led the Jaguars in all of receptions, receiving yards and targets, and his impressive 30-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter kicked off a prolific afternoon for Jacksonville's offense. Washington, who's late-season surge in 2025 has put him in line for an extension, certainly benefits from the strong start to the new season in that regard, and he should remain a focal point despite a tough Week 2 road matchup against the Broncos next Sunday.