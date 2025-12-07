Jaguars' Parker Washington: Inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (hip) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Washington received the questionable tag after sustaining the hip injury last week versus Tennessee and will miss his first game of the season Sunday. Tim Patrick, Dyami Brown and Austin Trammell should battle for reps as Jacksonville's No. 3 wideout behind starters Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers.
