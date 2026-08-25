Washington (undisclosed) is taking part in Tuesday's joint practice with the Buccaneers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Jaguars labeled Washington as day-to-day last week while he dealt with an undisclosed injury, but he took part in a walk-through session Sunday and is seemingly operating with no restrictions in the first of two joint practices with the Buccaneers this week. Washington made a big play early in Tuesday's session during red-zone drills, outleaping Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish on a lob pass in the end zone.