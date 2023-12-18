Washington caught four of six targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 23-7 loss to Baltimore.
The rookie sixth-round pick tied for third on the team in targets but didn't have any production of substance with a long reception of six yards. Washington played 45 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps and worked as the No. 3 wideout, and an increased role could be in store depending on the severity of Zay Jones' hamstring injury.
