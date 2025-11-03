Washington corralled eight of nine targets for 90 yards in Sunday's 30-29 overtime win over Las Vegas.

Washington led the Jaguars in receiving Sunday with Travis Hunter (knee) being placed on injured reserve this week. It also helped that starter Brian Thomas (ankle) left the contest late in the fourth quarter, but most of Washington's production came with Thomas still active. Expect the 23-year-old to continue seeing extended run for as long as Hunter remains out. Washington's value could inflate further if Thomas is also unable to suit up against the Texans next Sunday.