Washington secured all five of his targets for 76 yards during Jacksonville's 31-27 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

Washington wasn't targeted in Week 1, but he led the Jaguars in receiving yards in a Week 2 loss that saw Brian Thomas turn 12 targets into just four catches for 49 yards, with rookie Travis Hunter limited to just three grabs for 22 yards on six targets. It was No. 3 man Dyami Brown who scored the only one of Trever Lawrence's three touchdowns to go to a wide receiver. Washington's production came on just a 24 percent snap share on offense, but his workload could increase after such a strong showing.