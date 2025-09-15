Jaguars' Parker Washington: Leads team in receiving
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington secured all five of his targets for 76 yards during Jacksonville's 31-27 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.
Washington wasn't targeted in Week 1, but he led the Jaguars in receiving yards in a Week 2 loss that saw Brian Thomas turn 12 targets into just four catches for 49 yards, with rookie Travis Hunter limited to just three grabs for 22 yards on six targets. It was No. 3 man Dyami Brown who scored the only one of Trever Lawrence's three touchdowns to go to a wide receiver. Washington's production came on just a 24 percent snap share on offense, but his workload could increase after such a strong showing.
More News
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: No targets Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Ready for Year 3 leap?•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Finds end zone in finale•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Two key catches in win•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Works as secondary option•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Totals 54 yards in loss•