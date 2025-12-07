Washington (hip), who is officially questionable to suit up against Indianapolis on Sunday, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Washington had to miss most of Sunday's win over Tennessee after suffering a hip injury. He logged a DNP/LP/LP practice progression this week, and it looks like that won't be enough for him to take the field against the Colts. Austin Trammell, Tim Patrick, or Dyami Brown may be asked to slide up to the team's No. 3 wideout role behind Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers.