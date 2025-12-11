Washington (hip) was limited in practice Thursday.

Washington has now logged four consecutive limited practice sessions dating back to Week 14, though he wasn't able to suit up then. If he manages to upgrade to full practice reps Friday, however, the No. 3 receiver could have a chance to avoid an injury designation entirely for Sunday's game against the Jets. With Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brenton Strange all healthy for Jacksonville, however, Washington will be facing tough target competition even if he manages to suit up Week 15.