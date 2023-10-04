Washington (knee) was a non-participant during practice Friday, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Washington still hasn't recovered from the injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Falcons. The rookie receiver had been a healthy scratch in the team's previous three games, but he was filling in for Jamal Agnew who was out with a quadriceps injury. Even if Washington returns to full health in time for Jacksonville's Week 5 matchup with Buffalo, he could find himself inactive again if Agenew can play.