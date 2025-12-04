Jaguars' Parker Washington: Logs limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (hip) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
Washington didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to work a day later bodes well for his chances of being available Sunday against the Colts. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether the wideout heads into the weekend with an injury designation or fully cleared to face Indianapolis.
