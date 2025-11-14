default-cbs-image
Washington (hamstring) was limited in his return to practice Thursday.

Washington didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to a limited session Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Washington and/or fellow WR Brian Thomas (ankle, limited) are able to upgrade to full participation, as well as their game status' ahead of Week 11 action.

