Jaguars' Parker Washington: Logs limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (hamstring) was limited in his return to practice Thursday.
Washington didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to a limited session Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Washington and/or fellow WR Brian Thomas (ankle, limited) are able to upgrade to full participation, as well as their game status' ahead of Week 11 action.
More News
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Finds end zone twice Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Could be busy in Thomas' absence•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Leading receiver in OT win•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Four grabs against Rams•