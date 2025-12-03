Washington (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.

Washington was forced out of this past Sunday's win over the Titans after recording 24 snaps on offense. The wideout now has two more chances to practice before the Jaguars' Week 14 injury designations are released, but if Washington is limited or out this weekend against the Colts, added WR snaps alongside Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers would be available for the likes of Tim Patrick, Dyami Brown and practice squad member Austin Trammell.