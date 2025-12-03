Jaguars' Parker Washington: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.
Washington was forced out of this past Sunday's win over the Titans after recording 24 snaps on offense. The wideout now has two more chances to practice before the Jaguars' Week 14 injury designations are released, but if Washington is limited or out this weekend against the Colts, added WR snaps alongside Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers would be available for the likes of Tim Patrick, Dyami Brown and practice squad member Austin Trammell.
More News
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Won't return Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Team-high seven targets in win•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Targeted twice in blowout win•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Cleared despite limited practices•
-
Jaguars' Parker Washington: Logs limited practice Thursday•