Washington (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Washington, who has logged 26 targets over the Jaguars' last three games, was on the field for 87 percent of his team's Week 10 snaps on offense, but now that he's dealing with a hamstring issue, his status will need to be tracked ahead of this weekend's game against the Chargers. On the plus side for the Jaguars, Brian Thomas, who was inactive this past Sunday, returned to a limited practice Wednesday.