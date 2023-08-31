Jacksonville's general manager Trent Baalke indicated Thursday that "(Parker) was never on the trade block. We were never actively shopping him," John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Baalke later admitted a few teams did reach out about Washington's status, however no offers were made that moved the needle. The Jaguars are deep at receiver heading into the season, which leaves the team's sixth round draft pick relatively buried on the depth chart. He will have plenty of time to continue acclimating to the playbook going forward, but it remains to be seen how big of a role, if any, he will have when the season kicks off.