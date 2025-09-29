Washington failed to secure either of his two targets Sunday, but he returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown in a 26-21 win over San Francisco.

Washington failed to reproduce the whopping 11 targets he garnered in last week's win over Houston, finishing with just two against the 49ers. While he failed to make an impact in the passing game, the 23-year-old left his mark on the contest when he took his only punt return back 87 yards for a touchdown. Washington's inconsistent usage on offense makes him impossible to trust in standard formats heading into next Monday's road tilt against Kansas City.