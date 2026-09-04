Washington didn't make an appearance during the Jaguars' three-game preseason slate.

Not long after Washington sat out Jacksonville's exhibition opener on Aug. 15, Washington missed a week of practice due to an undisclosed injury before retaking the field during a joint session with the Buccaneers on Aug. 25, so his lack of in-game activity isn't much a surprise. After reeling off three 100-yard receiving efforts in his final four appearances, including playoffs, of the 2025 campaign, he entered the offseason on a high note and also considered the team's most sought-after WR in fantasy terms ahead of Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers (hand) and Travis Hunter.