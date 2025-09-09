Jaguars' Parker Washington: No targets Week 1
Washington didn't receive a target and returned one punt for seven yards during Sunday's 26-10 win against the Panthers.
The 2023 sixth-round pick played 17 of 66 offensive snaps but wasn't involved in the passing game in the season opener. Washington took a step forward in 2024 with 32 catches for 390 yards and three touchdowns, but he isn't likely to deliver much production this year while working as Jacksonville's No. 4 wideout behind Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown.
