Washington didn't receive a target and returned one punt for seven yards during Sunday's 26-10 win against the Panthers.

The 2023 sixth-round pick played 17 of 66 offensive snaps but wasn't involved in the passing game in the season opener. Washington took a step forward in 2024 with 32 catches for 390 yards and three touchdowns, but he isn't likely to deliver much production this year while working as Jacksonville's No. 4 wideout behind Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown.