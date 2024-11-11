Washington played 23 offensive snaps and wasn't targeted during Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Vikings.

The 22-year-old worked as Jacksonville's No. 3 wideout with Brian Thomas (chest) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) returning from injuries but wasn't involved in the passing game. Washington caught six passes for 87 yards across the previous two games, but the Jaguars' aerial attack doesn't have much upside with Mac Jones under center instead of Trevor Lawrence (shoulder).