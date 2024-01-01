Washington caught his lone target for two yards and returned two punts for 17 yards during Sunday's 26-0 win over the Panthers.

The rookie sixth-round pick's 40 percent snap share was his lowest since Week 12 despite the absence of Zay Jones (hamstring). Washington appeared primed for a breakout after he caught six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown Week 13 against Cincinnati, but he has just nine receptions for 60 yards and one score across the past four games.