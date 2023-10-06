Washington (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Washington was a healthy scratch for Jacksonville's first three games of the season, and he injured his right knee in his NFL debut Week 4. The rookie's next chance to play will come Week 6 versus the Colts, though he could be a healthy inactive again if Jamal Agnew (quadriceps) is back on the field at that time.
