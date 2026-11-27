Washington (shoulder) will be out for Sunday's game against the Titans and is considered week-to-week moving forward, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Washington was added to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday due to a shoulder injury, and the impact of the injury has escalated from limiting his practice participation Thursday to sidelining Jacksonville's top receiver Sunday and possibly beyond then. In Washington's absence, Jakobi Meyers (ankle), Brian Thomas, Josh Cameron and possibly Travis Hunter or CJ Williams could garner more attention from Trevor Lawrence against a Titans secondary that has allowed the most catches and yards per game in the league to wide receivers. Additional details regarding Washington's injury should emerge before the Jaguars travel to Chicago in Week 13.