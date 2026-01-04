Washington recorded five receptions on nine targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-7 win over the Titans.

Washington remained Trevor Lawrence's top target for the third consecutive game, and he almost certainly would have commanded double-digit targets for the straight contest had Jacksonville not pulled its starters early in the fourth quarter. Washington showed rapport with Lawrence on the deep ball, recording three catches of at least 20 yards -- one of which went for a 23-yard score midway through the first quarter. He was briefly forced to the sideline late in the second quarter, though he missed only two plays and looks ready to be a big part of the Jaguars' playoff run.