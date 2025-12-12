Washington (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Washington opened Week 15 with back-to-back limited practice sessions, but after having practiced in full Friday he now seems to be trending in the right direction. If Washington manages to gain clearance in time for Sunday's home matchup against New York, he'll compete for targets with all of Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brenton Strange.