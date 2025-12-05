default-cbs-image
Washington (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts.

Washington left in the first half of this past Sunday's win at Tennessee with a hip injury that kept him sidelined from the Jaguars' first Week 14 session Wednesday. He followed up that absence with back-to-back capped practices and now has a chance to suit up this weekend. Washington's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

