Jaguars' Parker Washington: Questionable for Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts.
Washington left in the first half of this past Sunday's win at Tennessee with a hip injury that kept him sidelined from the Jaguars' first Week 14 session Wednesday. He followed up that absence with back-to-back capped practices and now has a chance to suit up this weekend. Washington's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
