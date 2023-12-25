Washington caught two of four targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Buccaneers.

Washington was unable to get in a groove with either Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) or backup C.J. Beathard, finishing below 20 receiving yards for the second straight game. Tim Jones and Elijah Cooks were similarly involved Sunday, but Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram are likely to remain the lone notable producers in Jackosonville's passing game with Christian Kirk (groin) on injured reserve.