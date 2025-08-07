Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said Wednesday that Washington has impressed throughout training camp and been "a guy who can win consistently against man coverage and match coverage," John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

Udinski praised the versatility Washington has displayed entering Year 3, saying he "can plug and play at different spots and go and execute a wide route tree." Washington himself expressed excitement about his possible utilization in new head coach Liam Coen's scheme, saying "I know I can be more than just a slot and it's exciting to be out on the outside and make plays and be just as effective on the outside as I am in the slot." Consistent targets could be difficult for the 2023 sixth-round pick to earn behind Brian Thomas and WR/CB Travis Hunter, and especially given that new No. 3 receiver Dyami Brown has also reportedly put together a strong camp, per John Shipley of SI.com. That makes it difficult to project much room for Washington's production to grow, even if he does take a step forward as a playmaker, but Washington could still climb onto the fantasy radar in deeper formats.