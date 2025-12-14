default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Washington (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The 23-year-old was considered questionable despite putting in a full practice Friday, so it's not much of a surprise he's good to suit up Week 15. After sitting out last week's win over the Colts due to the hip issue, Washington should reclaim his role as Jacksonville's No. 3 wideout behind Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers.

More News