Jaguars' Parker Washington: Ready to face Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The 23-year-old was considered questionable despite putting in a full practice Friday, so it's not much of a surprise he's good to suit up Week 15. After sitting out last week's win over the Colts due to the hip issue, Washington should reclaim his role as Jacksonville's No. 3 wideout behind Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers.
