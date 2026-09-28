Washington secured three of five targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 35-6 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

The dynamic slot receiver tied for second in receptions and targets on the afternoon for Jacksonville while also finishing as the runner-up in receiving yards. Washington also was on the receiving end of one of Trevor Lawrence's three touchdown passes of the day, recording a 17-yard scoring grab late in the third quarter. Washington's totals Sunday were season lows across the board, but he's off to a hot start with a 15-221-2 receiving line over the first three games heading into a Week 4 road showdown against the Bengals next Sunday.