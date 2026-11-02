Washington brought in one of two targets for 16 yards and rushed once for 10 yards in the Jaguars' 42-7 win over the Colts on Sunday.

The Jaguars had little need to be aggressive through the air with the Colts non-competitive throughout the afternoon. Trevor Lawrence ultimately put up only 14 pass attempts and Quinn Ewers added another three in mop-up duty, leaving little for Washington and the rest of the air attack to produce with. Washington has a 27-432-4 receiving line on 48 targets through seven games heading into a Week 9 road matchup against the reeling Ravens on Thursday night.