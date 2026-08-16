Jaguars' Parker Washington: Sits out Saturday's preseason opener

Washington did not play in the Jaguars' 24-20 preseason win versus the Saints on Saturday.

Washington sat out along with the rest of Jacksonville's key starters, leaving undrafted rookie Trebor Pena to lead the team with three receptions for 58 yards. The 2023 second-round pick is coming off a career-best season, tallying 58 catches (on 96 targets) for 847 yards and five touchdowns across 16 regular-season games last year. Washington also had a strong start to training camp this offseason, and he should be in line for a significant role alongside fellow starting wideouts Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers.