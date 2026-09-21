Washington brought in seven of 12 targets for 98 yards in the Jaguars' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. He also returned two punts for 12 yards and fumbled once but recovered.

Washington led the Jaguars across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also posting a game-high 32-yard catch. The fourth-year wideout has picked up right where he left off during his breakout stretch run and postseason in 2025, as he's quickly put together a 12-181-1 line on 18 targets over his first two games. Washington will remain a focal point of the Jaguars' air attack in a second consecutive marquee matchup in Week 3, at home against the defending AFC champion Patriots.