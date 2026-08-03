Jaguars' Parker Washington: Strong start in training camp

Washington is off to a good start in training camp, according to John Shipley of SI.com.

Washington is operating in a deep and talented WR corps that also includes Brian Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and Travis Hunter, but Shipley noted Sunday that Washington has routinely been the top target for QB Trevor Lawrence in practice during training camp. Meanwhile, Michael DiRocco of ESPN relays that Thomas, a 2024 first-rounder and projected starter, has also started camp on a positive note. With Meyers also on track to see his share of volume this season and Hunter potentially making a splash when he's not logging cornerback snaps, Washington has plenty of competition for targets, but the chemistry he's displayed with Lawrence thus far this summer nonetheless bodes well for his chances of building off his strong effort down the stretch last season.