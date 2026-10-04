Washington secured one of three targets for seven yards, rushed once for three yards and returned one punt for three yards in the Jaguars' 22-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Washington had been Trevor Lawrence's top target by a comfortable margin over the first three games of the season, but the Bengals effectively shut down the bulk of Jacksonville's wide-receiver production Sunday. Washington saw the biggest downturn, making it a forgettable fantasy afternoon overall despite the team-level success the Jaguars enjoyed. Washington figures to have an uphill battle in terms of a potential Week 5 resurgence as well, considering the Jaguars will face off with a talented Eagles defense in a Week 5 matchup in London next Sunday.